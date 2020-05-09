Police urge travellers to buckle up on road

WITH more people set to be on the road for Mother’s Day, Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry is urging drivers to take care when travelling.

Sen-Sgt McGarry said tragically in the central police region there had been seven fatalities in April alone.

“That’s several families that have been devastated by incidences that could have been easily prevented,” he said.

“If you are going to be out and about on the roads, make sure you are driving to conditions, remember the fatal five, drive below the speed limit, make sure everyone has a seatbelt on, don’t drive distracted and certainly don’t drive tired.

“Five minutes can save a life.”

Sen-Sgt McGarry said despite the fact seatbelts had been around for decades, people were still not buckling up.

“It’s a very easy thing to do, to put your seatbelt on, but it’s very tragic and devastating consequences if you are involved in a traffic crash and you’re not wearing a seatbelt,” he said.

“You are very likely to sustain very serious injuries.

“And unfortunately we had a loss of life in our area recently, with someone who was ejected from a vehicle because they weren’t wearing a seatbelt. If they’d put that seatbelt on, they probably would be still alive.”

He said it was extraordinarily tough for first responders and emergency services who had to attend those scenes.

“Every police officer will go to at least one fatal in their career and you never forget them,” he said.

“You never forget the noises, the smells and the sights.”

He is urging all motorists to drive to conditions, slow down, take a break, don’t drive distracted and get to your destination safely.