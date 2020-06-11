Menu
Illegal Young man Spraying black paint on a Graffiti wall.
Police urge residents to report graffiti as vandalism spikes

Geordi Offord
Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
11th Jun 2020
BUNDABERG Police are encouraging people to report issues with graffiti.

It comes following a spike in graffiti vandalism in the region over the past month.

Bundaberg Police Constable Leon Hart said graffiti was a crime that could result in hefty fines or imprisonment.

Const Hart said vandalism had many negative impacts on the community including the cost to remove it, driving away business and even cause property values to fall.

“The average cost of removing graffiti in Australia comes with an annual bill of $1.5 billion and this cost is directly funded by the rate payers,” he said.

“It is a gateway to youth crime. Most graffiti is done by youth offenders.

“If we can identify them at an early age, there’s a stronger possibility they can be redirected onto a more productive path.”

He said it was also harmful to the environment, with aerosol sprays emitting volatile compounds.

“Graffiti is a community problem and it needs a community response to assist police and the council to control graffiti in Bundaberg,” he said.

Const Hart encouraged residents and visitors to download the Bundaberg Regional Council’s Snap, Send, Solve app.

“Snap Send Solve is a phone app that eliminates the complexity of knowing where and how to report incidents on the spot,” he said.

“All Bundaberg residents and visitors are encouraged to report issues with graffiti in addition to trees, pavement problems, dumped rubbish, broken streetlights, trolleys, water faults or any areas of concern in the local community via the application.”

