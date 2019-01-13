Menu
MISSING ITEMS: There are six bikes without owners that were found by police at the Bunaberg police station.
Police urge public to collect lost items

Sarah Steger
13th Jan 2019 5:00 AM

A MOUNTAIN of lost property has been handed in to the Bundaberg Police Station in recent weeks.

Police are asking members of the public who are missing belongings to take a look at the six items local officers have found, listed below:

An Apple iPad playing a Peter Pan cartoon was located on Kendals Rd near the Bundaberg Recreation Precinct (QP1900071728).

A sum of money was found outside a bank on Bourbong St on Monday, January 7 (QP1900046262).

A number of bikes have also been handed in to police over the last few weeks:

A red Malvern Star bicycle was left in the bike racks at a Walkervale primary school on December 13 (QP1802334643).

A pink BMX bike with green rims was found along Barolin St, Bundaberg on December 9 (QP1802307467).

A grey and black men's bike found in Christie St, Bundaberg was handed in on December 11 (QP1802321723).

And a dark green Pedco bicycle was found on Aleta Court, Avoca on Wednesday, January 9 (QP1900060059).

If you think any of the above listed belongings are yours and you can prove ownership, contact Bundaberg police, quoting the police reference number corresponding to the found item.

If you have information for police, you can contact Policelink by calling 131 444 or you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1800 333 000.

