Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 40-year-old man, wanted by police, was found hiding in the boot of a car, near Texas.
A 40-year-old man, wanted by police, was found hiding in the boot of a car, near Texas. qps
Crime

Police uncover wanted man smuggled in a car boot

Michael Nolan
by
17th Jun 2020 7:43 AM | Updated: 11:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE stationed on the New South Wales border often find drugs and other contraband secreted in cars crossing into Queensland.

Rarely do they find a vehicle smuggling a person.

But this is what happened when Texas police intercepted a NSW woman on the Texas Inglewood Rd, on June 15.

Hiding in her car's boot was a 40-year-old man wanted on a return-to-prison warrant for a parole breach.

"They were Intercepted at the border crossing," Texas Sergeant Greg Finucane said.

"Police suspected there as something else in the vehicle, they did a search found the man.

 "He was cooperative with police."

The man was transported to the Toowoomba watch house where he waits to be carted back to jail.

Police also found a small amount of methamphetamine.

The 33-year-old woman will appear in the Inglewood Magistrates Court on September 3, charged with drug possession.

She also received an infringement notice for having an unrestrained passenger.

crime police queensland crime texas crime wanted man
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Patient taken to hospital after crash into pole

        premium_icon UPDATE: Patient taken to hospital after crash into pole

        News Ergon crews are on the scene working to secure the pole.

        • 17th Jun 2020 9:37 AM
        SEE PICS: Perfect place to celebrate in paradise

        premium_icon SEE PICS: Perfect place to celebrate in paradise

        News The fun event will be held on Sunday for the first time on the weekend, with the...

        'You abused your little sister': Man sentenced for rape

        premium_icon 'You abused your little sister': Man sentenced for rape

        News “Your sister felt intimidated, she had to struggle in silence."

        Devastated parents pay tribute to son killed in crash

        premium_icon Devastated parents pay tribute to son killed in crash

        News ‘We haven’t just lost a son, we’ve all lost a great friend and mate.’