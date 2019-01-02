Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Polair helicopter tracked the joyriders from Southport to Brisbane and back down the M1.
The Polair helicopter tracked the joyriders from Southport to Brisbane and back down the M1.
Crime

Police track teens on dangerous joyride

by Thomas Morgan, Sarah Matthews
2nd Jan 2019 5:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO young teenagers have been arrested after allegedly taking a car on a dangerous joyride along one of southeast Queensland's busiest motorways.

Police began tracking the car in Southport on Tuesday afternoon at around 5.50pm, reached the Brisbane CBD by 6.54pm, and came to a close at around 7pm after the two occupants were intercepted in Springwood.

A police spokeswoman said the two persons, a girl and a boy both aged in their early teens, allegedly approached the driver and passenger of a vehicle at a shopping centre on Scarborough St, Southport.

The male teenager allegedly threatened the driver while the young girl allegedly demanded the passenger's mobile phone. They then allegedly took off in the vehicle, leading to police officers track it over a huge distance.

Shortly afterwards, Police helicopter took over the pursuit of the vehicle, which by then had been navigated onto the Pacific Mwy.

The vehicle approached the Brisbane CBD before turning around and driving southbound, taking the Rochedale Rd exit.

Officers reportedly managed to intercept the vehicle on Springwood Service Rd just after 7pm.

The police spokeswoman said charges were expected to be laid on Tuesday night.

More Stories

Show More
crime joyride pacific motorway police

Top Stories

    OPINION: Govt owes us clarity on Jewel outcome

    premium_icon OPINION: Govt owes us clarity on Jewel outcome

    Opinion IT'S disappointing Minister Cameron Dick's office can't provide further clarity regarding key questions about the Jewel development at Bargara.

    • 2nd Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    Dates for 2019 council meetings

    premium_icon Dates for 2019 council meetings

    Council News Get involved in the community

    • 2nd Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    OPINION: Respect Australia or leave

    premium_icon OPINION: Respect Australia or leave

    Opinion The challenge bigger than climate

    • 2nd Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    Bundy builder 'fit and proper' to keep contractor's license

    premium_icon Bundy builder 'fit and proper' to keep contractor's license

    Crime The QBCC claimed Kailen Berthelsen wasn't 'fit' to hold a license

    • 2nd Jan 2019 6:19 AM

    Local Partners