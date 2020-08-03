Police to the rescue: Owner reunited with prized possession

REUNITED: Officer in charge of Childers Police Station Sergeant Geoff Fay with the scooter which was reunited with its owner.

REUNITED: Officer in charge of Childers Police Station Sergeant Geoff Fay with the scooter which was reunited with its owner.

IT’S good news for a Brisbane resident who had their scooter stolen, after police found the missing item in the Bundaberg region.

Stolen from Fortitude Valley in Brisbane between July 10 and 12, police successfully located the scooter in Childers less than three weeks later on July 28.

Officer in charge of Childers Police Station Sergeant Geoff Fay said the incident was an important reminder for members of the community to photograph their valuables for identification purposes.

“There is a level of complacency in the community in that items are not reported stolen as victims think they are wasting police time and the items will not be recovered,” Sergeant Fay said.

“When stolen property is located, it can be easily traced back to the victim if the property is recorded on our crime reporting data base.

“In this instance, if the scooter had not been reported as stolen and the owner hadn’t had proof of their purchase, the item may have eventually been placed in our unclaimed property room.”

REUNITED: Officer in charge of Childers Police Station Sergeant Geoff Fay with the scooter which was reunited with its owner.

Sergeant Fay said the owner was still paying the scooter off at the time it was stolen so he was very relieved to be reunited with the missing item.

“(The owner) was amazed when he was advised it had been located in Childers two weeks after it was stolen,” Sergeant Fay said.

“The key messages here are to record the identifying details and report stolen property to police.”

Police encourage the public to photograph all of their valuable belongings and record serial numbers, makes, models and particulars, to assist with identifying the property should it ever be stolen.

For more information, click here.