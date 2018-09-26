Menu
Human Bones were found in the Royal National Park. Picture: 7 News
Autopsy of bones found in bush land under way

by MARK MORRI
26th Sep 2018 7:50 AM
POLICE today expect to determine the sex of the person whose remains were found in a bag in the Royal National Park south of Sydney.

Forensic testing was carried out after the bones were found in bush land on Sir Bertram Stevens Drive on the weekend.

They also hope there may be an indication of a cause of death from the autopsy results, were found in a situation which made it impossible to have been an accidental death, police sources have revealed.

Police search the crime scene. Picture: 7 News
"The case is being treated as a homicide mainly because of the manner in which the bones were situated,'' a police source said.

The Telegraph understands there was no clothing with the remains or visible signs of injury.

A motorist, who wanted to go to the toilet, found some of the bones on Saturday afternoon and a further search over the next two days uncovered more remains.

More testing will be carried out to determine how long the body may have been there and more details of the victim such as age.

