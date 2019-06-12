Menu
IN COURT: A 'potent smell' coming from a car alerted police to cannabis.
Police tipped off by 'potent smell'

by Monique Preston
12th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
A MAN caught with 22g of cannabis and a bong in his car has been fined $900.

Allan John Coppi, 46, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing pipes.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police noticed the "potent smell of burning cannabis emanating from inside" Coppi's vehicle when they pulled him over while on patrol in Bowen at 5.55pm on May 5.

Police found a container with 22 grams of chopped cannabis in the centre console of the vehicle, as well as a broken plastic bottle that had been made into a bong, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard Coppi told police at the time the cannabis and bong were for his own use.

In fining Coppi, magistrate Ron Muirhead noted it was "quite a large amount" of cannabis found, but said he accepted it was for personal use.

