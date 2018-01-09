Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police threatened by 18-year-old

An 18-year-old verbally threatened an officer.
An 18-year-old verbally threatened an officer. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL2

BUNDABERG Police have issued an 18-year-old South Kolan man with two infringement notices for public nuisance and obstruct police after officers were verbally threatened.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the incident happened on January 7 about 8.15pm.

"Police were attending to another matter when it is alleged the 18-year-old verbally threatened an officer and was swearing in the street,” she said.

"The disorderly behaviour allegedly continued and the man subsequently obstructed an officer from performing their duties.”

Snr Const Loftus said the consequence was a $756 fine.

Topics:  bundaberg police crime police

Bundaberg News Mail
Our waters scoured for potentially deadly stingers

Our waters scoured for potentially deadly stingers

Lifesavers are currently scouring beaches in an effort to guard swimmers from potentially deadly dangers lurking in the waters.

WATCH: Snake catcher's video busts deadly myth about species

MAKING MYTHS HISSTORY: Snake catcher Kris Foster.

Venomous snakes can climb, and this video proves it.

Severe brain condition, but not disabled enough for pension

DISABILITY PENSION: Jenny Page with her son Luke Johnson.

Man can't work due to illness

Letters: Games' gender stance on the agenda

CONFUSED: A letter writer wonders how commentators will refer to men's and women's sports in the Commonwealth Games.

Send your letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

Local Partners