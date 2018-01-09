Police threatened by 18-year-old

BUNDABERG Police have issued an 18-year-old South Kolan man with two infringement notices for public nuisance and obstruct police after officers were verbally threatened.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the incident happened on January 7 about 8.15pm.

"Police were attending to another matter when it is alleged the 18-year-old verbally threatened an officer and was swearing in the street,” she said.

"The disorderly behaviour allegedly continued and the man subsequently obstructed an officer from performing their duties.”

Snr Const Loftus said the consequence was a $756 fine.