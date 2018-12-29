Zero tolerance: MCG fans warned after vile chants

Pat Cummins receives congratulations after dismissing India's Mayank Agarwal on day one of the Boxing Day Test. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP

SEVERAL cricket fans have been booted from the MCG after taunts including "show us your visa" were chanted during the Boxing Day Test.

Footage has emerged showing sections of the crowd, understood to be in Bay 13, chanting the racially motivated phrase during the Test between Australia and India.

Authorities have confirmed a number of spectators were evicted for offensive behaviour on Friday.

It is understood the "visa" chant was directed at Indian fans on the second day.

The Herald Sun has been told Australian and Indian fans have repeatedly clashed near Bay 13 during the Test, with insults hurled between the groups.

Police and security officials have been positioning themselves in the aisles to separate unruly spectators.

Virat Kohli interacts with the MCG fans.

One Indian fan said the chants were targeted at Indian supporters at the MCG, not the players.

"There seemed to be a bit of tension between some Indian supporters with drums and the Australian supporters in Bay 13," said the fan.

"Putting aside the Bay 13 chants - I copped my own racial abuse separately. Garden variety racism, lot of birds being flipped, yelling and swearing."

A Cricket Australian spokesman said: "Cricket Australia takes a zero tolerance stance against any form of abuse or racial vilification at any of our matches, whether it be towards fans, players, or staff.

"Fans are able to report this to stadium staff or security.

"Victoria Police and MCG stadium security monitored the behaviour of the crowd in a section of the stadium today and evicted several fans for inappropriate behaviour.

"They will continue to monitor the area for remaining days of the Test."

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said three people were evicted and three penalty notices issued for poor behaviour.

Spectators have also been yelling "Kholi's a wanker" during the Test.

The sledging has drawn a lighthearted reaction from the Indian captain, who at one point took off his cap and bowed to the crowd.

A number of players have also been booed, including Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who replaced Victorian batsman Peter Handscomb.

Cricket Australia encourages fans to report offensive behaviour.

Official terms and conditions for stadium entry state: "I will not engage in any conduct (whether through the use of language, gestures or otherwise) which is likely to offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify any other person (including any player, match official, other official or other patron) on the basis of their gender, race, religion, culture, colour, sexual orientation, descent or national or ethnic origin."

