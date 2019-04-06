Police target crime on the water as Easter holidays begin

SAFETY FIRST: Lukkah Redgard, Jeremie Redgard, Pyiper Redgard and Constable Cara Wessels are prepared.

AS THE Easter school holidays kick into gear, police are preparing to make sure everyone has a safe time out on the water.

Today a joint operation conducted by Bundaberg police, water police, Marine Safety Queensland and the Department of Fisheries was held at the Burnett Heads boat ramp.

Officers conducted checks, not just on motor vehicles, but boats as well to make sure boaties had the required safety equipment and that vessels were seaworthy.

Officer in charge Sergeant Matt Steinhardt said marine safety was just as important as road safety.

PATROL: Officer in charge Sergeant Matt Steinhardt begins a busy day at the Burnett Heads Boat ramp for a joint safety operation. Katie Hall

The operation was dubbed as an "education opportunity”, with the main focus being ensuring boaters were complying with marine safety standards.

"The focus is on education, but we are conducting random breath tests and drug tests and also licence and registration checks,” Sgt Steinhardt said.

"The main factor is for people to enjoy the waterway, act responsibly on the waterway and most importantly, get home safely.”

Senior constable Dave Didsman said while boating was an "essential part” of a Bundaberg lifestyle, skippers must follow the law.

"The rules of the land including drug driving and drink driving are the same,” Sen Const Didsman said.

"If caught, applications can be made to have your licence removed.”