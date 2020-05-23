Menu
Police investigations are underway following the discovery of a body near a tennis complex.
Police swarm on tennis courts after body found

by Kara Sonter
23rd May 2020 10:04 AM
POLICE investigations are underway next to a tennis complex this morning following the discovery of a body.

The investigation is underway next to the tennis courts on Boundary St, Redland Bay.

It is believed police have been there from at least 8.30am.

It is believed the death was not suspicious however police investigations are continuing.

The area is close to a popular walking route for locals and backs onto a nearby creek.

