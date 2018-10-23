Police suspect stolen car used for string of Bundy crimes

CAR THEFT: A red Mitsubishi Colt was stolen from a Burnett Heads Rd home on Sunday night. Police recovered the car, but are now calling for community assistance.

A BUNDABERG family has been left "shaken” after their car was stolen from their home and then reportedly used in a number of crimes around the area.

The daughter of the owner of the car spoke to the NewsMail today to say it was a terrible feeling knowing someone had trespassed on their property and stolen her mum's car.

The red 2004 Mitsubishi Colt was stolen overnight on Sunday from a Burnett Heads Rd address, which is surrounded by canefields and small crops.

"Mum noticed the car was missing at around 6.30am ... when she went outside to hang out washing,” said the daughter, who asked to not be named as she said her family feared retaliation.

The woman told her daughter and they checked the property.

"My husband and I have CCTV cameras set up on our property, so we immediately went to the cameras online to see what we could see,” the daughter said.

"Our front camera picked the car up driving out of our driveway at 1.59am.”

She said they felt like their property had been watched and the thief knew how to access the car in the middle of the night.

"Mum is still a little shaken about it all,” she said.

On Monday night, Bundaberg police found the car outside Woongarra State School. Crime scene officers went through the hatchback.

LEFT BEHIND:: Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop says property linked to other crimes was found in the car.

Bundaberg Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said the car was undamaged but may have been involved in other offences.

"Some property that may be linked to other offences was located in the vehicle of which further inquiries are being made as we speak,” Det Sen Sgt Bishop said.

"The use of the vehicle is possibly linked to other offences committed in the same time frame and investigations are being conducted in this vein.

"Police are aware of some potential persons who may be able to assist with our ongoing inquiries and active steps are being taken to locate them.”

The car owner's daughter said the incident had struck fear into the family.

She said she had locked her car for the first time in about 10 years after the theft and said she would be leaving her big dog outside at night from now on.

Det Sen Sgt Bishop called for anyone with information to contact Police Link on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.