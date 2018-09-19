Menu
The man is arrested at the Horsley Park clubhouse.
Crime

Woman ‘tied to pole at bikie club and assaulted over 2 days’

by Nick Hansen, Derrick Krusche
19th Sep 2018 3:53 AM
A YOUNG woman was allegedly grabbed off a western Sydney street and taken to a Gypsy Joker bikie clubhouse, where she was tied to a pole and assaulted over two days.

Police say the 22-year-old woman was forced into a car by her ex-partner, 29, at Cambridge Park on Sunday night.

She was then allegedly driven to the fortified clubhouse at Horsley Park.

Police laid siege to the Gypsy Jokers clubhouse on the Horsley Drive in Horsley Park won Tuesday.
On Tuesday, when the man allegedly drove her to Penrith and got out of the car, she escaped.

She sought help nearby prompting a massive police response. More than 50 officers surrounded the clubhouse at 2.30pm yesterday demanding the man come out.

Two hours later he emerged and was arrested taken to Fairfield Police Station.

The man had the SS lightning bolts - an infamous symbol of Nazi Germany - tattooed onto the back of his neck.

He also had a neck tattoo of Batman super villain the Joker with the famous line actor Heath Ledger said in his role: "Why so serious?"

He was charged with a four offences, including domestic violence assault occasioning actual bodily harm and detain person with intent to obtain advantage cause actual bodily harm.

Police surround the clubhouse at Horsley Park before a man surrendered.
Events leading up to the two-hour siege began when police were called to an address on Colless Street in Penrith after receiving reports a woman had been assaulted.

Police allege the man assaulted the woman at the Penrith property before fleeing to the clubhouse.

Fairfield police, highway patrol and riot squad were all involved in the siege.

The man was refused bail to appear in Fairfield Local Court on Wednesday.

The injured woman remains in a stable condition in hospital.

It is understood someone is holed up inside the clubhouse. Picture: TNV
The man’s SS tattoo can be seen on his neck and the words ‘why so serious?’, a line by Heath Ledger’s Joker from the film Dark Night. Picture: NSW Police
Police have surrounded the western Sydney clubhouse of an outlaw bikie gang. Picture: TNV
Police tackle the man to the ground.
Police have “established a perimeter” around the Gypsy Joke clubhouse. Picture: TNV
