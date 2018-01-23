Police sink inflatable pool refund scam

DEAN Edward Mayes, 40, landed himself a date in court after he tried to return a $129 inflatable pool, twice.
After buying the pool in December, Mayes returned to the store that afternoon.
He placed another inflatable pool in a trolley and went to the service desk with the original receipt to obtain a refund.
Three days later he brought the pool he originally paid for back to the store and tried to use the same receipt to obtain a second refund.
When staff advised him the receipt had been used he caused a scene resulting in police being called.
In the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Mayes pleaded guilty to one count of fraud. He was fined $300 and ordered to pay $129 compensation.