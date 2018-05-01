Police: 'Simple mistakes' on the road cost lives

IT'S the message we hear time and time again and it's one police officers say they are sick of enforcing.

But as another National Road Safety Week comes around, police in the region are urging Bundaberg drivers to stay focused and not let distraction or "simple mistakes” become the cause of another horrific road fatality.

Sergeant Marty Arnold, Officer in Charge Bundaberg Road Policing Unit, said three fatalities in Bundaberg this year were three too many.

"We want to drive the message home to be aware,” he said.

"It is quite often a little bit of laziness that creeps into peoples driving that causes these fatalities.

"Simple mistakes can lead to tragic consequences.”

Sgt Arnold said each crash was never just an "accident” and could easily be avoided if drivers drove to the conditions and stayed focused.

"We beat our heads against a wall reminding people...,” he said.

"These crashes are caused by everyday people who become lazy and let shortcuts into their driving habits...”

Sgt Arnold said a theme would be launched each day this week to engage the community, to raise awareness of the significant road toll and urge residents to drive so others survive.

On Wednesday, the theme is centred around "Protecting Those Who Help Us”.

"It is intended to give awareness to the public, not only about police and emergency services who attended these crashes and see these dead bodies... but also the roadside workers,” he said.

"We want people to have a certain amount of common sense that, when they see these people, it is not a competition to see how fast and close you can get.

"Slow down, give them some room and if possibly move to the side.”

Other themes include Pedestrian Awareness and Driving With Lights On.

Sgt Arnold said three fatalities had happened in Bundaberg this year and a total of ten in the Wide Bay.

"Zero is the target we one day hope to achieve,” he said.

The week originally was instigated by Peter Fraser and the organisation SARAH (Safer Australian Roads and Highways) after the tragic and avoidable death of Sarah Fraser on 15 February 2013 on the Hume Highway, NSW.

