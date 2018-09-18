Victim’s dad: ‘There must be a different way’

Jesse Kermode was shot dead by police at Ipswich train station. Picture: Facebook

THE father of an Ipswich man shot dead by police on Sunday says he forgives the three officers who opened fire at his son.

Jesse Kermode, 24, a born-again Christian, lunged at police with a knife at Ipswich train station about 4.15pm.

The three male officers shot at Kermode and he was killed in front of horrified onlookers.

Jesse Kermode's father Jason today broke his silence exclusively to The Courier-Mail, saying that although he wished his son had been tasered, he does not hold a grudge against police.

"I forgive the officers for what they did. I just won't forget, that's all," Jason said.

"They're doing their job, but I won't forget - I'll just forgive them."

The family has been too distressed to meet with police and discuss what happened, Jason said.

But he said he felt the situation could have been dealt with another way.

"We're still really shocked more than anything. We can hardly believe it," Jason said.

"I'm angry at the way the police are trained. The way they react to someone when they've got a knife.

"I can understand if they've got a gun. But when (police) have got a gun and a taser, there must be a different way to handle something like this.

"If there's not then there needs to be."

The born-again Christian had been recently baptised.

Kermode was a born-again Christian who had turned to the church to help him overcome his vices, knowing they were ruining his life.

He was baptised earlier this year, with pictures of the event showing him smiling alongside family. Kermode was an ice addict who also lived with psychosis and refused treatment, Jason said.

He was a regular attendee of the Riverview Community Centre and attended with his siblings and other family members.

Jason said his son's involvement in the robbery of a Goodna hotel in 2015 was an attempt to find cash to pay off a substantial drug debt.

"He wasn't a bad person, you know. He did something wrong. He robbed a pub because he was basically forced to pay off a drug debt. All his life he was a Christian boy, he went to church," Jason said.

The incident - which also involved former Gold Coast rugby league player Anthony "Chook" Fowler - landed Kermode in prison for 545 days.

Fowler was jailed in March four years and four months.

Officers went to the family home on Monday, Jason said, but the family was too upset to discuss the matter.

Queensland Police Service's Ethical Standards Command continues to investigate the incident.

The officers involved are said to be deeply affected by Jesse's death.