Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at the scene where police shot a person in a McDonald’s carpark at Tullamarine. Picture: Andrew Henshaw
Police at the scene where police shot a person in a McDonald’s carpark at Tullamarine. Picture: Andrew Henshaw
Crime

Police shoot man in McDonald’s carpark

by Rohan Smith
7th Feb 2020 10:49 AM

POLICE fired multiple gunshots through the windscreen of a vehicle at a Tullamarine McDonald's restaurant overnight, hitting the driver in the arm but not wounding him fatally.

The incident took place just after midnight following what police described as "suspicious" behaviour from the male occupant of the silver Toyota Camry and a woman in the passenger seat.

Two police officers got out of their car and approached the vehicle but they allege the driver accelerated and drove directly at them.

A spokeswoman for Victoria Police said the driver used the vehicle to "ram two police vehicles … causing one of the officers to discharge his firearm".

 

Bullet holes in the vehicle’s windscreen. Picture: Andrew Henshaw
Bullet holes in the vehicle’s windscreen. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

 

"The driver sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder and has since been conveyed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," the police spokeswoman said.

"His female passenger was arrested and is expected to be interviewed later this morning."

Pictures from the scene show forensic officers at the scene. A mobile phone is on the ground and there are bullet holes in the bonnet and the windscreen of the Camry.

Police say the incident will be investigated by the Professional Standards Command as per protocol when any officer fires his or her weapon in the line of duty.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks police police shoot out ramming

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paradise Dam failure raised in Federal Senate

        premium_icon Paradise Dam failure raised in Federal Senate

        News PARADISE Dam is described by a senator as “the greatest infrastructure fail in the history of Australia”.

        How Sharon is rebuilding her life after tragedy

        premium_icon How Sharon is rebuilding her life after tragedy

        News Horrific accident destroyed a family eight years ago

        Man jailed after gouging eye of police officer

        premium_icon Man jailed after gouging eye of police officer

        News Mitchell Kieran Joyce fuelled his desire for sweets by going to a service station...

        New BCC principal loves the region

        premium_icon New BCC principal loves the region

        News New Bundaberg Christian College principal Paul Thompson is pinching himself that he...