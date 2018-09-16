Menu
Scene of shooting at Ipswich Train Station
Breaking

Police shoot man in violent train station stand-off

by Talisa Eley and Emma Clarke
16th Sep 2018 4:51 PM | Updated: 5:31 PM
A MAN has been shot by police during a violent stand-off at Ipswich Central train station.

Police have confirmed the man was armed with a knife outside the station when police were forced to open fire at 4.15pm on Sunday.

About 5.30pm police confirmed a crime scene had been established.

A police spokesperson the entrance to the station would be closed into the night as police continued their investigation. 

The spokesperson said they were unable to confirm the extent of the injuries or how many times the man was shot. 

A person was taken away in an ambulance moments after the shooting. 

The Courier-Mail understands a train had just pulled up at the station, leaving commuters in the centre of the unfolding drama.

A police spokesman said no bystanders had been injured.

Police could not confirm if he was wanted by police or was known to them.

Translink has advised commuters that all Ipswich/Rosewood services are suspended in both directions between Thomas Street and Bundamba stations, with delays of up to 30 minutes expected.

Buses are being brought in to take customers from the corner of Brisbane and Bell streets, Ipswich.

