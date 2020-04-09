Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been shot by police after an apparent armed carjacking attempt near a train station, with another person also believed to have been stabbed.
A man has been shot by police after an apparent armed carjacking attempt near a train station, with another person also believed to have been stabbed.
Crime

SEE THE PHOTOS: Police shoot man after carjack stabbing

by Thomas Chamberlin, Elise Williams and Patrick Billings
9th Apr 2020 4:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have shot an alleged car jacker in Brisbane this afternoon.

The Courier-Mail has been told the man was at the Oxley train station and had been involved in a car jacking with a knife.

The man allegedly attempted to carjack a Jaguar sedan before he fled in the car he was travelling in, a Toyota Camry sedan.

The alleged offender then fled the scene on foot to a carpark around 50m further along Oxley Station Road where he attempted to carjack a further two cars, including a Mercedes Benz.

A pair of smashed up cars on Englefield Rd. Picture: Marc Robertson
A pair of smashed up cars on Englefield Rd. Picture: Marc Robertson

Traffic branch officers are understood to have shot the man.

It's understood one person has been stabbed and seriously injured.

The crime scene extends across multiple streets of Oxley.

The Courier-Mail has been told the man was shot in the chest and leg.

Specialist police arrived shortly after and did tactical first aid on the man.

The man has been taken to hospital.

Paramedics see to a patient at the scene. Picture: Marc Robertson
Paramedics see to a patient at the scene. Picture: Marc Robertson

Originally published as Police shoot man after alleged carjacking at Oxley

court crime police shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Opening hours for the Easter long weekend

        premium_icon Opening hours for the Easter long weekend

        News If you need to hop to the store over the Easter long weekend check this list for opening hours.

        Big changes to Bundaberg Rum

        premium_icon Big changes to Bundaberg Rum

        Food & Entertainment There’s been a big change at Bundaberg Rum

        BREAKING: Suspected mortar shell found in Bundaberg

        premium_icon BREAKING: Suspected mortar shell found in Bundaberg

        News An exclusion zone has been established after what explosives experts believe is a...

        REVEALED: How many Wide Bay virus patients have recovered

        premium_icon REVEALED: How many Wide Bay virus patients have recovered

        Health No new cases have been recorded for the Wide Bay health region