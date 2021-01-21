Menu
Crime

Police shoot dead knife-wielding man

by Anthony Piovesan
21st Jan 2021 11:40 AM
Police have shot dead a man wielding a knife following a terrifying armed carjacking in the state’s east on Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the incident at the intersection of Baths Road and Strzelecki Highway at Mirboo North about 7.40am.

Investigators were told a man armed with a knife made threats to another man, before stealing his silver Audi station wagon.

Police then received reports of a vehicle, believed to be the stolen Audi, driving erratically in the Drouin area shortly before 9am.

Police have shot a knife-wielding man following a pursuit in Drouin. Picture: Reid Buttler/ 9News.
Officers attempted to stop the car before it collided.

It is believed the man then produced an "edged weapon" and was shot by police.

"The man has since died," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

"The investigation is in its infancy, detectives from the Homicide Squad will investigate to determine the exact circumstances on behalf of the Coroner, which will be oversighted by Professional Standards Command, as per standard protocol when a police firearm is discharged."

Anyone who witnessed the incident should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

