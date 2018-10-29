Menu
Police have charged the woman.
News

Police shocked woman driving interstate under the influence

by Gerard Walsh
28th Oct 2018 12:00 AM

POLICE are shocked that a 35-year-old woman who allegedly had an illegal blood alcohol level was on a night time 800km trip with her nine-month-old son in the car.

Killarney police intercepted a Mazda wagon on Palmerin Street, Warwick, at 9.25pm Saturday when it was noticed to be driving without its lights on.

Sergeant Bradley Doyle said the woman from Ipswich admitted to have been drinking and was subsequently found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.088

"The driver told police she had been drinking at Ipswich before driving and was attempting to reach Kempsey (NSW) to visit a family member," he said.

"Police were shocked to find the other occupant of the car was the woman's nine-month-old son.

"It was incredibly foolish and irresponsible that anyone would attempt an 800km journey at night time whilst impaired by alcohol but beyond comprehension that they would endanger their child in this manner."

The Ipswich woman was issued with a notice to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court on November 28 and had her licence suspended for 24 hours.

Sgt Doyle said the driver was required to remain at the Warwick Police Station until collected by a family member.

"A report about this incident will be forwarded to the Department of Child Safety," he said.

