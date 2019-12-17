Police share fire photos as they ask locals to be vigilant

GIN GIN, South Kolan and Bundaberg Police are currently assisting with the Gregory River bush fire.

Police would like to remind drivers travelling in the area to expect road closures and delays as conditions continually change.

Please make sure you drive to the conditions as smoke haze reduces visibility.

Childers Road has opened and closed a number of times.

It is important that residents in this area also stay up-to-date.

Police are encouraging locals to tune into their local radio station and follow the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) page on Facebook or click here for the Fire and Emergency Services Newsroom which has the most up-to-date bush fire warnings.

Even if you are not directly affected, it is a timely reminder to review your bush fire survival plan and make sure that you are ready in the case of bush fires in your area.

