Police sergeant urges public to download Covid app

DOWNLOAD THE APP: A North Burnett police sergeant is encouraging his community to download the COVIDSAFE app. Picture: File

TIRED of giving out directives each day, Gayndah’s officer in charge is encouraging his community to download the coronavirus tracking app.

Sergeant Don Auld has been continuously reminding members of the community for the past month to adhere to social distancing and public gathering rules in the township.

So much so, he believes he is doing this hourly, everyday.

“We’re still getting social distancing complaints, with members of the public advising us about incidences,” Sgt Auld said.

“We’re trying to remind everyone to do the right thing, and keep a metre and a half away for your health, and everyone else’s.”

The federal government have released the COVIDSAFE app, encouraging Australians to help in the fight to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

The app has already been downloaded by more than two million people, and is designed to help health officials quickly contact people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Sgt Auld believes anything that can help bring Australia out of this pandemic should be used.

“I’ve downloaded the COVID-19 app, and I encourage people to do the same,” he said.

“Anything that gets us through this quicker, the better.”

Throughout the pandemic, Sgt Auld finds himself continually addressing the public with the same public health directives available on 13 HEALTH, advising the community to use their common sense.

“I have people coming to me hourly asking what they can’t, and can’t do,” he said.

“People come in, and give me different scenarios, and all I can say is use your common sense.”

Complaints are still flowing into police, with the Queensland Police Service now encouraging the public to submit coronavirus breaches to their website.

State Disaster Co-ordinator Steve Gollschewski said the community response to the unprecedented measures to reduce the spread of the virus had been very positive.

“The vast majority of Queenslanders recognise the importance of following the public health directions and doing the right thing to keep everyone safe,” Deputy Commissioner Gollschewski said.

“We encourage members of the public to use the online form to report any blatant breach of the Chief Health Officer’s public health directions.

“This includes large gatherings such as house parties and events where people are obviously ignoring social-distancing rules.”

One coronavirus fine has already been given out by Gayndah Police in early April, when a Gold Coast man allegedly robbed a camping store on Capper St.

As restrictions are being further reduced on Saturday, May 2, Sgt Auld believes it will stop some of the cabin fever building in Gayndah.

“People just want to live their lives, and have a meal together in larger groups, and I appreciate that’s what everyone wants to do,” Sgt Auld said.

“We do however need to continue our social distancing until more restrictions are lifted.”