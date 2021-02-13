Police seize guns, cash in dawn raid at Coffs property

NSW Police seized guns, replica pistols and cash from a property in Coffs Harbour on Friday 13 February.

Guns and cash have been seized during an early morning raid at a Coffs Harbour property yesterday.

In total, NSW Police detectives seized $26,140 in cash, a .22 calibre rifle, a handgun, an M4 replica rifle and 10 replica pistols.

In January this year, detectives from NSW Police Force and the Australian Federal Police – as part of the National Anti-Gangs Squad (NAGS) – received information relating to the unauthorised possession of firearms in Northern NSW.

Following extensive inquiries, NAGS investigators, with assistance from Strike Force Raptor, executed a search warrant at the home in Coffs Harbour on Friday.

A 62-year-old man, who is an alleged Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang associate, was taken to Coffs Harbour police station and charged with 25 offences including possess unauthorised firearm and deal with property proceeds of crime.

The man later appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on Tuesday April 13.

Investigations are continuing.

The National Anti-Gangs Squad (NAGS) was established in 2014 as a multi-agency law enforcement task force targeting organised criminal syndicates, including those involving members of outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Anyone with information that may assist NAGS investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information provided to investigators will be treated in the strictest of confidence.