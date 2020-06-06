Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 30-year-old Avenell Heights man is facing various charges after police seized 52.5 grams of methylamphetamine during a raid.
A 30-year-old Avenell Heights man is facing various charges after police seized 52.5 grams of methylamphetamine during a raid.
News

Police seize drugs, $24K cash in raid

Megan Sheehan
6th Jun 2020 4:00 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An Avenell Heights man is facing a raft of charges after police seized a haul of cash, drugs and other contraband during a raid on at a Bundaberg property.

The search warrant uncovered 52.5 grams of methylamphetamine, more than $24,000 in cash, scales, syringes, smoking utensils and a money counter.

The 30-year-old man has been charged with supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs exceeding schedule, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence, possessing a smoking utensil, unlawful possession of restricted drugs and fail to dispose of a syringe.

He was bailed from the watch-house and is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

 

Police discovered more than $24,000 cash while executing a search warrant at a Bundaberg address.
Police discovered more than $24,000 cash while executing a search warrant at a Bundaberg address.

 

Officer in charge of Bundaberg CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said the Queensland Police Service, and in particular local detectives, were committed to prosecuting drug offences and preventing the harm drugs have on the wider community.

He had a strong message for offenders.

 

A money counter was also seized during the raid.
A money counter was also seized during the raid.

 

"Those indulging in drug crime can expect to be caught and placed before the courts, at every possible opportunity," Det Sen Sgt Bishop said.

"I encourage any member of the community who has information which could assist police regarding unlawful activity, particularly drugs in our community, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 anonymously."

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOST PROPERTY: Cops looking for owners to collect

        premium_icon LOST PROPERTY: Cops looking for owners to collect

        News A lanyard and key ring, mountain bike and prescription glasses are waiting for owners to claim them.

        Long trip to Childers zoo for tortoises

        premium_icon Long trip to Childers zoo for tortoises

        News Five radiated tortoises who were smuggled illegally out of Madagascar years ago...

        'Traditional knowledge with western science’ to protect reef

        premium_icon 'Traditional knowledge with western science’ to protect reef

        Environment State government commits $95,000 to southern Barrier Reef project led by...

        Dempsey will chair regional council group

        premium_icon Dempsey will chair regional council group

        News BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has been appointed to chair the local regional group...