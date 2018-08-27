Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
$80,000 cash was found concealed in a car, in a bust led by Sgt Sebastian Pollock.
$80,000 cash was found concealed in a car, in a bust led by Sgt Sebastian Pollock. Roma Road Policing Unit
Crime

Police seize $80k in Carnarvon Hwy stop

27th Aug 2018 2:40 PM | Updated: 4:12 PM

A TOTAL $80,000 in cash has allegedly been found alongside cannabis in a routine traffic stop.

At around 3.30pm police conducted a routine traffic stop; a search revealed $80,000 cash and a small quantity of cannabis concealed in the Holden sedan.

Two men from Emerald, age 24 and 27, were arrested and charged with multiple offences relating to possession of property suspected with being proceeds of crime, as well as drug possession.

Sergeant Sebastian Pollock of Roma Road Policing Unit said the seizure represents a step towards slowing the supply of drugs to the community.

"We'll take any opportunity to interrupt the supply chain, and this is a good example of that."

The two men were released on bail that night and will appear in Roma Magistrates Court on September 19.

 

Officer in Charge Sgt Sebastian Pollock led the bust on Friday afternoon.
Officer in Charge Sgt Sebastian Pollock led the bust on Friday afternoon. Roma Road Policing Unit
crime editors picks police

Top Stories

    Man, 25, almost loses arm in macadamia farm accident

    Man, 25, almost loses arm in macadamia farm accident

    Breaking EMERGENCY services have been called following reports a young man had his arm amputated by farm machinery at a Bundy farm.

    • 27th Aug 2018 4:07 PM
    Titanic replica has owner and auctioneer puzzled

    premium_icon Titanic replica has owner and auctioneer puzzled

    Offbeat Know any details on this intricate ship? Help uncover it's origins.

    Pitt: 'Why I turned down front bench'

    premium_icon Pitt: 'Why I turned down front bench'

    Politics Mr Pitt said power prices were a main concern

    Local Partners