Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The marijuana was packed in four sports bags in the boot.
The marijuana was packed in four sports bags in the boot. underworld111
Crime

Police seize 70kg of marijuana after stopping erratic driver

Rae Wilson
by
1st Dec 2018 8:40 AM

THE erratic driving was probably a dead giveaway. 

The driver was allegedly speeding up and then slowing down, repeatedly, in northbound traffic along the M1 Motorway near Tweed Heads about 3.15pm on Friday.

Officers attached to Tweed/Byron Target Action Group stopped the Holden Commodore at Sleepy Hollow, about 35km south of Tweed Heads.

During a search, the officers found 70kg of marijuana in the boot of the man's sedan. It was packed in four sports bags.

The drugs have an estimated potential street value of $600,000.

A 27-year-old man from Mount Tamborine in Queensland was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and dealing with proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail before his appearance in Tweed Heads Local Court today.

But he was once again refused bail to re-appear in the same court on Monday.

editors picks erratic driving marijuana tweed heads
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    New QFES warnings for Winfield, Deepwater and Oyster Creek

    New QFES warnings for Winfield, Deepwater and Oyster Creek

    News THREE new bushfire warnings have been issued since 12.30am with the most recent being for Winfield residents at 7.30am.

    • 1st Dec 2018 7:55 AM
    FINED: Bundy farmer drove a tractor into an oncoming vehicle

    premium_icon FINED: Bundy farmer drove a tractor into an oncoming vehicle

    Crime A 67-year-old woman was airlifted to a Brisbane hospital

    Bundy council cracks down on off-leash hounds

    premium_icon Bundy council cracks down on off-leash hounds

    Environment Dog owners at risk of on-the-spot fines

    Woman sues KFC for $3.8m after fall

    premium_icon Woman sues KFC for $3.8m after fall

    Crime 'Victim' takes on fast-food giant

    Local Partners