Police seeking witnesses for crash

POLICE are currently investigating a traffic crash involving a single motorcycle earlier this month and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Senior Community Crime Prevention Officer Sue Rewald said about 8.30pm on Wednesday, April 17, a black Honda motorcycle bearing Queensland registration plate AM2601 was involved in a single motorcycle crash on Hurst St, Bundaberg.

"A 32-year-old Bundaberg North man has been charged with disqualified driving, attach stolen plates and fail to remain at a traffic crash,” she said.

"At the time of the incident he was accompanied by a male teenage passenger.

"Investigations into the traffic crash are continuing.”

Anyone in the area at approximately 8.30pm on April 17 who may be able to assist with investigations, particularly pedestrians with mobile phone footage or road users with dash cam vision, is urged to contact police quoting police reference number QP1900758379.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.