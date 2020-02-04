Police seeking urgent assistance locating missing teenager

Police are seeking urgent assistance from the public in locating this teenager, who went missing in the Bundaberg area on February 3.

POLICE are seeking urgent assistance from the public to help locate a 17-year-old who went missing yesterday.

The teenager (pictured) was last seen leaving a Walker St address around 6am on Monday, February 3.

Police and the teenager's family hold concerns for his welfare as he only recently moved to Queensland and is not familiar with the Bundaberg area.

He is described as caucasian, about 180cm, slim build with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing long dark pants and a light-coloured shirt.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact police via PoliceLink on 131 444 and quote reference number QP2000238522.