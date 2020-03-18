Police seeking public help locating stolen car

Bundaberg Police are seeking public help in locating a vehicle matching this description.

BUNDABERG police are seeking public assistance in locating a vehicle stolen from a residence at Norville between March 6 and 7.

The 2017 Toyota Hilux is a white, single cab utility with Queensland registration 97 TLW.

The vehicle is reported to be in excellent condition and has a Torres Strait sticker and a Western Suburbs Panthers sticker on the rear windscreen.

If you have any information in relation to the whereabouts of the vehicle, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444 or via the online form.

Quote reference number QP2000475192.