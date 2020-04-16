Menu
A 1995 white Toyota LandCruiser utility with the registration 072EXC was stolen from an Apple Tree Creek address.
News

Police seeking help to locate stolen car

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
16th Apr 2020 11:07 AM
Subscriber only

BUNDABERG police is seeking public assistance to help locate a stolen vehicle.

The Toyota LandCruiser was stolen from an address along Schaffers Road in Apple Tree Creek between April 8 and April 15.

The vehicle is described as a 1995 white Toyota LandCruiser utility with a Queensland registration of 072EXC.

The vehicle was bearing McKey Excavation and was equipped with toolboxes, a Husqvarna chainsaw and a Honda generator.

If you have any information to assist police or know the current location of this vehicle contact police and quote QP2000762811.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444 or via the online form.

