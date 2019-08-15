Police seeking help to find stolen car, bikes

BUNDABERG Police are appealing for information after a car and two off-road motorbikes were stolen from Avenell Heights.

Between 8.30pm Wednesday night and 10am Thursday the gold 1997 Nissan Patrol with the registration number 010WCM was stolen from where it was parked on Vandenberg St.

A police spokeswoman said the 30-year-old female victim who lives on Avenell St noticed the vehicle missing and tried to locate the spare keys but was unable to find them.

She then went inside and the keys were not on the table where she had left them.

The unknown offenders managed to get inside the house via the rear enclosed outdoor area.

Meanwhile on Marshall St, two off-road motorbikes were stolen from a property between 9pm Wednesday night and 6.30am Thursday morning.

One of them was a green KLX140 off-road motorbike and the second bike is a blue Yamaha TTR125.

The police spokeswoman said the bikes were inside a large shed at the back of the property and three helmets were also taken.

Both of the bikes were unregistered.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information in regards to the stolen Nissan Patrol can quote the reference QP1901576194.

Anyone with information on the stolen motorbikes can reference QP1901574863.