POLICE from the Bundaberg Beat Office are seeking public assistance to help identify a man who they believe can assist them in their investigation relating to several damaged property complaints on Saturday, November 23.

The buildings damaged are located on Quay and Targo Sts, Bundaberg Central.



If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote numbers QP1902325269, QP1902325295 and QP1902325310.