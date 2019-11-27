Police seek woman to help in Dan Murphy's bad theft probe

CCTV of a woman police believe could help with investigations.

CCTV of a woman police believe could help with investigations.

POLICE from the Bundaberg beat office are seeking assistance from the public to help identify a woman who they believe can assist them in their investigation relating to an alleged stolen bag from Dan Murphy's on Targo St last Thursday.

The owner has left his bag in a trolley in the carpark of the store.

Upon realising he had left his bag in the trolley, he returned to the trolley, however the bag was no longer there.

The bag is a black leather bag that contained a Samsung mobile phone, cash, personal identification cards and bank cards.

If anyone has any information regarding this matter or could help identify this female person who could help police with this investigation, please contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote QP1902311036.