Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CCTV of a woman police believe could help with investigations.
CCTV of a woman police believe could help with investigations.
Crime

Police seek woman to help in Dan Murphy's bad theft probe

27th Nov 2019 6:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE from the Bundaberg beat office are seeking assistance from the public to help identify a woman who they believe can assist them in their investigation relating to an alleged stolen bag from Dan Murphy's on Targo St last Thursday.

The owner has left his bag in a trolley in the carpark of the store.

Upon realising he had left his bag in the trolley, he returned to the trolley, however the bag was no longer there.

The bag is a black leather bag that contained a Samsung mobile phone, cash, personal identification cards and bank cards.

If anyone has any information regarding this matter or could help identify this female person who could help police with this investigation, please contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote QP1902311036.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor raises Bundy Airport freight vision

        premium_icon Mayor raises Bundy Airport freight vision

        News BUNDABERG Regional Council is investigating the feasibility of turning Bundaberg Airport into an international airfreight destination.

        Artist’s landscape brings colour to drought

        premium_icon Artist’s landscape brings colour to drought

        Art & Theatre SITTING on top of sixty acres worth of paddocks and grassy hills on a Childers...

        Bundy MP delighted: new inclusions for disability parking

        premium_icon Bundy MP delighted: new inclusions for disability parking

        News THE Palaszczuk Government announced today they have extended the disability parking...

        Give some cheer to struggling families this Christmas

        Give some cheer to struggling families this Christmas

        News Share the joy of Christmas and take part in the NewsMail’s annual Adopt a...