Crime

Police seek witnesses to violent weekend pub assault

Tara Miko
by
9th Apr 2018 8:37 AM

WITNESSES of a violent assault at a Dalby pub, which left a woman in hospital with injuries, are being urged to come forward to police.

Initial investigations suggest a fight broke out between two patrons inside the licensed venue shortly after midnight Saturday when a woman, 24, was approached by three women.

Dalby police said the trio assaulted the woman, leaving her with injuries to her neck which required treatment at Dalby Hospital.

The women are yet to be identified and police will review CCTV footage of the assault as part of investigations.

"Police are requesting anyone with information to contact Dalby police," a spokeswoman said.

No charges have been filed in relation to the assault.

Toowoomba Chronicle
