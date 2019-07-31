Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police seek witnesses to crash

31st Jul 2019 2:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are seeking witnesses to a serious single-vehicle motorcycle crash which occurred in Brisbane's north this morning.

Preliminary information indicates a 34-year-old man was riding a motorcycle on the Gateway Motorway southbound at Deagon shortly before 7am, when it crashed into a concrete barrier.

Emergency services provided assistance and first aid until police arrived, and then transported the Margate man to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the area at the time, or who may have witnessed the crash, to contact them.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

crash editors picks police public assistance

Top Stories

    Greens: People on cashless card 'spat on, labelled druggies'

    premium_icon Greens: People on cashless card 'spat on, labelled druggies'

    Politics A GREENS senator has declared the controversial welfare card is fuelling bullying and assault in some trial sites across regional Australia.

    Wilful damage: Pickled fruit picker blows 5 times limit

    premium_icon Wilful damage: Pickled fruit picker blows 5 times limit

    Crime Andrew Alan Gowlett blew 0.271 when breathalysed by police

    'I'm not silly': Drug addict in last chance saloon

    premium_icon 'I'm not silly': Drug addict in last chance saloon

    Crime Graham Maxwell: 'I just keep making stupid mistakes'

    Bargara business takes health to a whole new level

    premium_icon Bargara business takes health to a whole new level

    Business Let the right foods become your medicine