Police seek owners for lost items

Bundaberg Police are holding on to a few items located at a supermarket on Maryborough St on April 15.

IF YOU’VE lost a few items while out shopping for the essentials, Bundaberg Police might be holding on to them for you.

A gold and mother of pearl bangle and a white Samsung tablet in a black case were located in a supermarket on Maryborough St on Wednesday, April 15.

If you think these items might be yours and can prove ownership, please contact Bundaberg Police on 4153 9111 and quote corresponding reference numbers;

The reference number for the bangle is QP2000761937.

The reference number for the tablet is QP2000762040.