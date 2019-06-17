Police seek information to identify vehicle

CAN YOU HELP? Police would like to speak with the owner and driver of this white ute in relation to a crash.

BUNDABERG police are seeking help to identify a vehicle believed to be involved in a traffic crash about 5.30am on January 12.

The crash involved a 67-year-old female cyclist from Avoca.

She was riding her bike on Takalvan St near Grimwood St when a white-coloured ute allegedly came out of a side street.

The woman collided with the rear tray of the vehicle and was knocked unconscious when she fell from her bike.

When she awoke the vehicle had already left the scene, and she was transported to Bundaberg Hospital with a suspected concussion and grazes.

Bundaberg police would like to speak to the owner and driver of the vehicle to help determine the circumstances of the crash.