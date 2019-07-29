Police seek information after car stolen from Kepnock

The stolen silver 2008 Toyota Yaris sedan is similar to the one pictured.

The stolen silver 2008 Toyota Yaris sedan is similar to the one pictured. Contributed

BUNDABERG Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen from a Kepnock address.

It's believed the silver 2008 Toyota yaris sedan (similar to the one pictured) was stolen between 9pm Sunday and 5.30am this morning from Clive Crescent.

A police spokeswoman said the female victim may have dropped the keys after previously using it with the unknown offenders finding the keys and using them to steal the vehicle.

The vehicle's registration is 898LLI, it also has a small dent on the right rear bumper and the front left bumper.

Anyone with information can call Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP1901456679.