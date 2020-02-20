Menu
Police are seeking information from the public after this motorcycle was allegedly stolen from Quay St.
News

Police seek information about stolen motorcycle

Zachary O'Brien
Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
20th Feb 2020 4:15 PM
BUNDABERG police are calling on members of the community after a motorcycle was allegedly stolen from a motel on Quay St earlier this month.

The motorcycle is a red and black 2006 Suzuki C50, with registration 001PN.

The motorcycle is also distinguishable by a scratch on the front mudguard.

It is believed to have been allegedly stolen between February 7 and 8.

Anybody with information should contact police via Policelink on 131 444 and Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference number QP2000273054.

