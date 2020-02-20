Police seek information about stolen motorcycle

Police are seeking information from the public after this motorcycle was allegedly stolen from Quay St.

Police are seeking information from the public after this motorcycle was allegedly stolen from Quay St.

BUNDABERG police are calling on members of the community after a motorcycle was allegedly stolen from a motel on Quay St earlier this month.

The motorcycle is a red and black 2006 Suzuki C50, with registration 001PN.

The motorcycle is also distinguishable by a scratch on the front mudguard.

It is believed to have been allegedly stolen between February 7 and 8.

Anybody with information should contact police via Policelink on 131 444 and Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference number QP2000273054.