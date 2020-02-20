Police seek information about stolen motorcycle
BUNDABERG police are calling on members of the community after a motorcycle was allegedly stolen from a motel on Quay St earlier this month.
The motorcycle is a red and black 2006 Suzuki C50, with registration 001PN.
The motorcycle is also distinguishable by a scratch on the front mudguard.
It is believed to have been allegedly stolen between February 7 and 8.
Anybody with information should contact police via Policelink on 131 444 and Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference number QP2000273054.