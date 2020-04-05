Police seek help with probes into local crimes

Police would like to speak with this man.

Police would like to speak with this man.

BUNDABERG police are seeking assistance from the public, in relation to a number of matters that occurred in the area recently.

Stolen credit card:

A man has allegedly used a stolen credit card to purchase multiple items from a business on Goodwood Rd.

The incident occurred at the Thabeban business on April 3, about 2.50am.

Police are looking to speak to the man (pictured) who may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

If you have any information or you can identify this man, please contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP2000673053.

Police would like to speak with this man.

• Unlawful entry:

Police are investigating a matter, after three vehicles in Bargara, were unlawfully entered on April 3.

The unknown persons allegedly broke into the cars, which were parked on Moodies Rd and Starfish Cres, at the time.

All three owners reported no property had been stolen, but the vehicles had been searched thoroughly.

A spokeswoman from QPS said police would like to remind residents across the region to remain vigilant and to ensure their vehicles are secured and locked at all times.

If you have any information or witnessed suspicious activity on the night, please contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Please quote the reference numbers QP2000683856 and QP2000683745.