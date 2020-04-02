Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Police are seeking public help in locating a stolen motorcycle which looks similar to this one.
Bundaberg Police are seeking public help in locating a stolen motorcycle which looks similar to this one.
News

Police seek help in locating stolen motorcycle

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
2nd Apr 2020 11:31 AM

BUNDABERG Police are asking for information from the community which might be able to help police locate a stolen motorcycle.

Between March 5 and March 7, the motorcycle was stolen from a Curtis St address.

It is described as a green and black 2017 Kawasaki BR125J with Queensland registration 842PM.

Those with information about the location of the motorcycle or the offence itself should contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference number QP2000490645.

bundaberg queensland police stolen motorcycle
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LifeFlight choppers remain ready for action during pandemic

        premium_icon LifeFlight choppers remain ready for action during pandemic

        News In the past three weeks alone, the RACQ LifeFlight fleet has completed more than 100 critical missions.

        • 2nd Apr 2020 11:14 AM
        Quad bike thieves on the loose

        premium_icon Quad bike thieves on the loose

        Crime A string of quad bike thefts has prompted police to issue a warning to rural...

        • 2nd Apr 2020 11:00 AM
        Opinion: Need for news

        premium_icon Opinion: Need for news

        News YESTERDAY was a sad day for the media industry, after Newscorp confirmed its metro...

        • 2nd Apr 2020 11:00 AM
        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk issues a final warning after rules flouted

        • 2nd Apr 2020 10:56 AM