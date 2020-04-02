Police seek help in locating stolen motorcycle

Bundaberg Police are seeking public help in locating a stolen motorcycle which looks similar to this one.

BUNDABERG Police are asking for information from the community which might be able to help police locate a stolen motorcycle.

Between March 5 and March 7, the motorcycle was stolen from a Curtis St address.

It is described as a green and black 2017 Kawasaki BR125J with Queensland registration 842PM.

Those with information about the location of the motorcycle or the offence itself should contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference number QP2000490645.