Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Girl, 14, missing for a week found safe and well

by Phoebe Loomes
20th May 2019 1:53 PM | Updated: 2:15 PM

UPDATE: Police have located the 14-year-old girl reported missing from Bellbird Park safe and well.

EARLIER: Police are seeking help from the community as they search for a teenage girl who has been missing for a week.

The girl, 14, was last seen on Monday, May 13, in Bellbird Park in Ipswich. She was at a home at Nimerette Street, about 4.30pm, before she was reported missing.

The teen is unfamiliar with the Ipswich area, and police are concerned for her welfare due to her age.

She is described as caucasian, about 155cm tall and slim with shoulder length auburn hair.

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing teenager who went hasn't been seen since last Monday.
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing teenager who went hasn't been seen since last Monday.

She was last seen wearing black full-length tights, a black singlet, a light blue denim jacket and black school shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

You can call Policelink on 131 444, or contact Crimestoppers.

editors picks missing child missing person qps

Top Stories

    Adani accuses Premier of not listening to CQ election result

    premium_icon Adani accuses Premier of not listening to CQ election result

    Politics 'Even after the weekend's election, where Queenslanders had their say, the Premier and Deputy Premier still have a tin ear to their own voters'

    • 20th May 2019 1:03 PM
    Drunk man lies on road, cops $200 court fine

    premium_icon Drunk man lies on road, cops $200 court fine

    Crime The man's actions frightened a young mum who thought he had been hit

    Business insolvencies in Bundaberg rise in March quarter

    premium_icon Business insolvencies in Bundaberg rise in March quarter

    Business Insolvencies double in Bundaberg businesses.

    • 20th May 2019 12:45 PM
    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    premium_icon $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information