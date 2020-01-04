Police seek assistance with thefts

Bundaberg police are investigating a number of thefts, including a trailer stolen from a home on Von Deest St in Kensington between 5pm Tuesday and 3.30pm on January 1.

The homemade white box trailer has aluminium bars around the front and ramp, water baskets on each side, is open at the rear and has Queensland registration plates CQ0942.

Reference: QP2000010267.

Police are also investigating after a man and woman stole a tip jar from containing $20 cash from a local hair dressing salon on Maryborough St, about 4pm on January 2.

Reference: QP2000013595.

The theft of a tester from the men’s cologne section of a chemist on Barolin St, about 10.30am on January 2 is also under investigation with the offender described as caucasian, bald, short, average build and was wearing a light grey printed shirt and shorts.

Reference: QP2000011342.

Anyone with information on any matter is asked to call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the corresponding reference number.