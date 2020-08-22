Menu
Have you seen this man? Police are seeking public assistance in finding this man who travelled between Gladstone and Bundaberg last month.
News

Police seek assistance from public to locate missing man

Rhylea Millar
22nd Aug 2020 2:48 PM
A MAN has been reported missing after travelling through the Bundaberg and Gladstone region.

Police are seeking assistance from the public to help locate a 36-year-old man named Timothy Strong.

He is described as caucasian, 175cm tall, of a slight build and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

It is believed he travelled from Bundaberg to Gladstone by train on July 13 and then from Gladstone to the Brisbane Domestic Airport on July 15, when he made contact with family who live in Sydney.

The man’s family are concerned for his safety as he has not contacted them since last month and believe it is out of character for him.

His family told police he has connections in Gladstone, Brisbane, Newcastle and Western Sydney.

If you have any information or believe you have seen this man, please contact Policelink immediately on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP2001661030.

