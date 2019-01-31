Menu
NORVILLE PARK INCIDENT: Police would like to speak to a man believed to be able to assist with an investigation into a stolen handbag last month. Lorraine Hanna
Crime

Police seek answers over handbag theft

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
31st Jan 2019 9:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN IMAGE has been released of a man who could help with an investigation into a stolen handbag.

Bundaberg Police have revealed a comfit image of the man who they say can "assist them in investigations” relating to a stealing offence shortly after 6pm on December 17.

A woman was sitting on a log in Norville Park, at the corner of Branyan and Enterprise Sts, watching her dog while facing with her back to the creek.

THEFT: Police are seeking public assistance to locate a man who may be able to help with their investigations into a stolen handbag. Bundaberg Police

Police will allege a man approached her from behind and demanded she hand over her bag, which he took before leaving the scene in a westerly direction towards the creek.

The man has been described as approximately 170cm tall with a slim build and scruffy, brown hair that reached his ears.

His appearance appeared to be dishevelled, as though he had been living in the bushland, police have said.

At the time of the incident, the man was wearing knee-length tan cargo shorts, thongs and a light grey t-shirt.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1802366711

bundaberg police norville park stolen handbag theft
Bundaberg News Mail

