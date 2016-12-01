Police searching for truck after it hit pole then drove off

POLICE are searching for the driver of a light rig, white truck that crashed into a power pole before fleeing the scene in the early hours of this morning.

A Gin Gin police spokesman said shortly before 4am the truck was travelling South along Mulgrave St when the right hand side of the truck struck the pole.

Despite the truck and being damaged, a passerby saw the truck reverse before driving off.

The impact of the crash caused power loss to a number of customers and crews are working repair the damage.

Any one with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Gin Gin police on 4157 2211.