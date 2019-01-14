Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

12-year-old boy arrested over alleged servo robbery

Tara Miko
by
14th Jan 2019 8:21 AM | Updated: 10:06 AM

UPDATE: A boy has been arrested after allegedly holding up a Harristown service station this morning.

Police have taken a 12-year-old boy into custody after he was located near the corner shop by responding officers.

He is expected to be dealt with under provisions of the Youth Justices Act.

Armed hold-up at 7-Eleven on corner of South St and Drayton Rd. Monday, 14th Jan, 2019.
Armed hold-up at 7-Eleven on corner of South St and Drayton Rd. Monday, 14th Jan, 2019. Nev Madsen

BREAKING: A Harristown service station has been held up in a brazen early morning robbery attempt.

Police are searching for a suspect in relation to the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven service station in Harristown.

The incident is believed to have occurred at about 8am at the shop on the corner of South St and Drayton Rd.

Police and detectives remain at the scene.

More Stories

editors picks service station toowoomba toowoomba crime toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bargara's mystery 'jelly buttons' identified by professor

    premium_icon Bargara's mystery 'jelly buttons' identified by professor

    Environment SOME have called them gems, some have called them blobs and some have called them jelly buttons.

    • 14th Jan 2019 12:42 PM
    Dutton slams migrant plan: 'All hype'

    premium_icon Dutton slams migrant plan: 'All hype'

    Politics Thousands of migrants could be sent to regions under new plan

    BETTY'S VIEW: Men need a quiet space, women too

    premium_icon BETTY'S VIEW: Men need a quiet space, women too

    Opinion 'When I was young, it was a time of respect for ladies.'

    Grandma left trapped under bike after hit and run

    premium_icon Grandma left trapped under bike after hit and run

    News 66-year-old woman left on road after hit and run

    Local Partners