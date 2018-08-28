Menu
NT Police are seeking information in relation to the whereabouts of Keoni McDowall, 14, of Katherine. PICTURE: Facebook/NT Police
Crime

Police still searching for missing teen

by STAFF WRITERS
28th Aug 2018 3:21 PM

POLICE a searching for a teenage girl from Katherine, last seen at the beginning of August.

Keoni McDowall, 14, was reported missing on August 15 and last seen at the beginning of August in Katherine, about 300km south of Darwin.

Keoni is described as being 160cm tall with a skinny/solid build, hazel eyes, olive complexion, dark brown hair with blonde ends and is indigenous.

If you believe you have information which may assist police locate Keoni, please call 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

